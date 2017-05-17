UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Mitchells & Butlers Plc
* H1 pretax profit 75 million stg versus 83 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend 2.5 penceper share
* H1 like-for-like sales a up 1.6% at half year and up 1.9% a in first 33 weeks of year
* H1 adjusted operating profit of £149m b (H1 2016 £156m)
* Interim dividend of 2.5p (H1 2016 2.5p)
* H1 total revenue of £1,123m (H1 2016 £1,096m)
* Consumer confidence has remained fragile throughout 2016 and 2017, whilst spending remains in growth, albeit at a slowing rate
* H1 operating profit of £145m (H1 2016 £157m)
* There is clearly some caution over future demand
* In UK, have seen headline inflation figures start to rise recently and, more specifically, wholesale food inflation
* Cost outlook for year is unchanged from that set out in full-year results last November and continues to present a challenge
* Continue to monitor own prices carefully; have carried out some price adjustments, including both price increases and price reductions in local mkts
* Now not seeing same level of new openings as two years ago, but marketplace remains highly competitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources