March 9 Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel announces closing of new credit facility

* Mitel networks - new us$500 million credit facility will consist of a us$150 million term loan and a us$350 million revolving credit facility, both will mature in 2022

* Mitel networks corp- initial funding from new credit facilities will be used to repay remaining debt outstanding under mitel's previous credit facilities