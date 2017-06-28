June 28 MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* SIGNS LICENSE AND EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FUJI PHARMA FOR DONESTA IN JAPAN AND ASEAN

* DONESTA IS PRODUCT OF MITHRA IN HORMONE THERAPY (HT), WHOSE PHASE II DOSE RESEARCH STUDY IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY, MAIN RESULTS ARE EXPECTED AT END Q1 2018

* CO IS ENTITLED TO EUR 1 MILLION FOR SIGNING, IN ADDITION TO FUTURE TWO-DIGIT MILESTONES RELATED TO DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY ASPECTS AND COMMERCIALIZATION SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2sgdWNh FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)