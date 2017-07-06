July 6 MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA

* AUSTRALIAN PATENT OFFICE HAS GRANTED PATENTS COVERING THE SYNTHESIS PROCESS OF ESTETROL (E4)‍​

* AUSTRALIAN PATENT OFFICE ALSO ACCEPTED APPLICATION FOR PATENT COVERING E4 ALONE AS AN EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTIVE‍​