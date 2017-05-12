BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1
May 12 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:
* RECEIVES IRB APPROVAL FOR THE LAUNCH OF A PK ETHNOBRIDGING STUDY FOR ESTELLE
* TOP LINE RESULTS OF THE STUDY ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN Q4 2017 AND Q1 2018
96 PARTICIPANTS WILL BE RECRUITED, 48 OF WHICH WILL BE JAPANESE AND 48 CAUCASIAN
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)