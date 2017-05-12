May 12 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* RECEIVES IRB APPROVAL FOR THE LAUNCH OF A PK ETHNOBRIDGING STUDY FOR ESTELLE

* TOP LINE RESULTS OF THE STUDY ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN Q4 2017 AND Q1 2018

* 96 PARTICIPANTS WILL BE RECRUITED, 48 OF WHICH WILL BE JAPANESE AND 48 CAUCASIAN Source text: bit.ly/2r6FrnJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)