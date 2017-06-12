June 13 Nikkei-

* Mitsubishi Corp has decided to sell its interests in a pair of coal mines in New South Wales, Australia- Nikkei‍​

* Combined proceeds from Mitsubishi's sale of coal mines seen topping 100 billion yen - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Corp received offers from both Yancoal and Glencore of around $920 million to $940 million and decided to sell Monday - Nikkei