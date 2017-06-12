UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Nikkei-
* Mitsubishi Corp has decided to sell its interests in a pair of coal mines in New South Wales, Australia- Nikkei
* Combined proceeds from Mitsubishi's sale of coal mines seen topping 100 billion yen - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Corp received offers from both Yancoal and Glencore of around $920 million to $940 million and decided to sell Monday - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources