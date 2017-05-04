BRIEF-Time Warner, Snap announce partnership to invest in content, ads
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
May 4 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
* New organization to develop self-navigation systems and other technology will be established as early as summer - Nikkei
* Japan Marine United, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to also participate in developing self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Shipping companies including Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen are expected to participate in developing self-navigation systems - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. antitrust enforcers have authorized legal action aimed at stopping the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel, alleging that the combined firm would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
* FY EBIT WAS EUR 60.1 MILLION AND THUS NOT FAR BELOW THE RECORD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 62.3 MILLION)