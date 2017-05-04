May 4 Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei

* New organization to develop self-navigation systems and other technology will be established as early as summer - Nikkei

* Japan Marine United, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to also participate in developing self-navigation systems - Nikkei

* Shipping companies including Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen are expected to participate in developing self-navigation systems - Nikkei