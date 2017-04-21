April 21 Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co Ltd :

* Says misconduct of a former executive officer from co's controlling unit FINELIFE Corp, has been found recently

* Says the unit's former executive officer counterfeited customer orders during the period from June 2004 to March 2015, embezzling about 980 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hEpAOT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)