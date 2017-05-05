PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
May 5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp:
* Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp says will offer co-pay assistance for commercially insured patients to help reduce their out-of-pocket costs
* Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma corp says RADICAVA to treat patients with als will cost $1,086 per infusion, $11,194 per dosage cycle
* Says 1,850 units of its 15th series options were exercised to 185,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 19
* TOTAL VALUE OF ORDERS RECEIVED AFTER PERIOD AMOUNTED TO 748 TSEK