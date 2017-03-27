March 28 Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Corp to team with local co's to establish medical complexes in Myanmar; first facility to cost about 10 billion yen-Nikkei

* Mitsubishi will form JV with Capital Diamond Star and Yee Shin for first complex and will provide 30% of capital as well as medical services-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2o3lKzG) Further company coverage: