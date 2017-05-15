UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Maxis to raise around $384 mln in share sale
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd :
* Says it has named Tadashi Shiraishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Ryuichi Murata
* Says it has also named Takahiro Yanai as the new President of the company, to replace Tadashi Shiraishi
* Effective date June 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XiCxEC
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (BHCIG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' long-term foreign-currency ratings of the following notes issued by Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited: USD300 million 3.1% senior unsecured notes due 2018 USD500 million 4.0% se
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector