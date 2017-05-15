May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd :

* Says it has named Tadashi Shiraishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Ryuichi Murata

* Says it has also named Takahiro Yanai as the new President of the company, to replace Tadashi Shiraishi

* Effective date June 29

