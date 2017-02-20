Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Feb 20 Mitsui & Co says:
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
* total investment in CIM Group to be $450 million to $550 million Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.