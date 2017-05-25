May 25 Mix Telematics Ltd

* FY net subscriber additions of over 55,800 bringing total to over 622,000 subscribers at march 31, 2017, an increase of 10 pct

* FY subscription revenue of r1,240 million ($92 million), ahead of guidance

* FY adjusted EBITDA of r302 million ($22 million), representing a 20% margin and ahead of guidance

* FY net cash from operating activities of r324 million ($24 million)

* FY operating profit of r138 million ($10 million), representing a 9 pct margin

* For Q1 of fiscal 2018 company expects subscription revenue to be in range of r331 million to r336 million

* Sees FY 2018 subscription revenue - r1,401 million to r1,421 million ($106.0 million to $107.5 million)

* Sees FY 2018 total revenue - r1,632 million to r1,662 million

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA - r364 million to r383 million

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per diluted ordinary share of 18.2 to 20.2 south african cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: