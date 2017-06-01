BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Mixi Inc
* Says it repurchased 288,400 shares for 1.94 billion yen in total from May 11 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 288,400 shares for 1.94 billion yen in total as of May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/81F1fr
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions