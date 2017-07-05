UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5Miyakoshi Holdings Inc
* Says it issued 10.6 million new shares at the price of 457 yen per share, through private placement to Century Paramount Investment Limited and Long Wing Holdings Limited, on July 5
* Previous plan was announced on June 2
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/b16Luw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources