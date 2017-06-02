June 2 Miyakoshi Holdings Inc

* Says it will issue 10.6 million new shares at the price of 457 yen per share, or for 4.84 billion yen in total, through private placement to Century Paramount Investment Limited and Long Wing Holdings Limited

* Payment date on July 5

* Says Century Paramount Investment Limited and Long Wing Holdings Limited will both raise voting power in the co to 17.7 percent from 0 percent

* Says ASIAN SKY INVESTMENTS LIMITED will cut voting power in the co to 6.9 percent, from 10.7 percent

* Says a Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in investment business, will cut voting power in the co to 18.3 percent, from 28.3 percent

* Effective July 5

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IfVMVs

