BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 6 Mizuho Americas
* Mizuho americas says addition of traci creange to its fixed income team as managing director and head of us floating rate note credit trading
* Mizuho americas - creange most recently served as head frn trader for deutsche bank before rejoining mizuho Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.