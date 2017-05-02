BRIEF-Far East Horizon to issue drawdown securities in nominal amount of U.S.$300 mln
* Co to issue drawdown securities in an aggregate nominal amount of u.s.$300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Mjc Investments Corp
* FY net loss attributable 446.4 million pesos versus loss of 53.9 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, June 14 Poland's largest insurer PZU said on Wednesday it had hired several banks for a subordinated bonds issue.
TORONTO, June 14 Canadian gaming company Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd is in talks with Asia and North America investors for a sale-lease-back agreement for up to three Vancouver properties worth over C$500 million ($378 million), top company executives told Reuters.