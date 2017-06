May 8 M K Land Holdings Bhd:

* Unit entered into two sale and purchase agreements with Kl Teh Land & Development Sdn Bhd (“purchaser”) for disposal of land

* Agreements for a total cash consideration of RM72.0 million

* Disposal will not have any material effect on the earnings of the group for the financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source :(bit.ly/2pXOOGA) Further company coverage: