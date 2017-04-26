April 26 Mks Instruments Inc

* MKS Instruments reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.27 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.18

* Q1 revenue rose 33 percent to $437 million

* Mks instruments inc - expects that revenue in q2 of 2017 may range from $440 to $480 million

* Mks instruments inc sees q2 of 2017 gaap net income could range from $2.12 to $2.37 per diluted share

* Mks instruments inc sees q2 of 2017 non-gaap net earnings could range from $1.26 to $1.50 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $415.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $413.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S