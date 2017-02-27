BRIEF-Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty, Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
* Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
Feb 27 MLS Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 85.2 percent y/y at 473.2 million yuan ($68.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lMFuna
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8673 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
COLOMBO, June 16 Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday for the third straight session to hit a near four-week closing high as investors picked up blue chip stocks.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 31