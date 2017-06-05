UPDATE 4-Turkey sends Qatar food and soldiers, discusses Gulf tensions with Saudi
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds Erdogan spokesman)
June 5 MLS Co Ltd
* Says it revises plan to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($294.01 million) medium-term notes from 1.0 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qPi1U5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8025 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds Erdogan spokesman)
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. startup Civic has sold $33 million in digital currency tokens for its identity verification project in a public sale, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Vinny Lingham told Reuters.