July 4 MLS MULTIMEDIA SA:

* SAYS THE DAY OF THE BENEFICIARIES OF INTEREST FOR THE FOURTH INTEREST PERIOD OF CORPORATE BOND IS JULY 11, 2017

* THE INTEREST PAYMENT PERIOD AMOUNTING TO EUR 133,97000 PER CORPORATE BOND, WHICH HAS BEEN CALCULATED AT AN ANNUAL FIXED RATE OF 5.30 PERCENT BEFORE TAX Source text : bit.ly/2tEyMpq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)