April 28 MLS Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 70.4 percent to 116.2 percent, or to be 260 million yuan to 330 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (152.6 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main products is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BNe7tT

