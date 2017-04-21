UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Innova Gaming Group Inc
* MM Asset Management announces intention to reject Pollard's offer to acquire Innova Gaming for $2.10 per share
* MM Asset Management says believes that Pollard's offer materially undervalues Innova common shares
* MM Asset Management says encourages Innova's special committee to run a full strategic review process that it expects to lead to deal at higher price
* MM Asset Management says exercises control or direction over approximately 11.3% of outstanding common shares of Innova Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources