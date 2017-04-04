April 4 MM2 Asia Ltd :
* Proposed spin-off and listing of the unusual group of
companies on the catalist board of the sgx-st
* Mm2 asia ltd - launch of initial public offering of shares
in share capital of unusual limited
* Mm2 asia ltd - unusual is placing 97 million shares at a
placement price of s$0.20 per placement share
* Mm2 asia ltd - company will retain indirect shareholding
interest in unusual of approximately 41.91% immediately after
placement
* Mm2 asia ltd - size of placement will be approximately
s$19.4 million
* Mm2 asia ltd - placement will have no impact on company's
issued and paid-up share capital
