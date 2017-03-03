March 3 MM2 Asia Ltd:

* Entered into share subscription and shareholders' agreement with sph media fund pte ltd, rings.tv pte ltd, and its holding company, mozat pte ltd

* MM2 asia and sph media fund will acquire 15% and 7.5%, through new issuance of shares by rings.tv approximately s$2.25 million and s$1.125 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: