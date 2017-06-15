June 15 MM2 Asia Ltd. :

* Proposed Placement Of 87,748,000 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of MM2 Asia Ltd.

* Entered into a placement agreement with dbs bank ltd and maybank kim eng securities‍​

* Proposed placement of 87,748,000 new ordinary shares in capital of MM2 Asia ltd. At a placement price of S$0.57 per placement share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: