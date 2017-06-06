June 6 Mmi Holdings Ltd:
* Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single
premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March
31
* Overall new business volumes are down 6 pct on a present
value of new business premiums (PVNBP) basis for 9 months ended
March 31
* Overall covered value of new business (VNB) was 320 mln
rand for 9 months ended March 31
* Diluted embedded value per share was 26.25 rand on March
31 2017
* Says average level of SA equity market is roughly
unchanged y-o-y for 9 months, puts pressure on revenue growth
for many businesses
* Difficult economic conditions have continued to weigh on
MMI Holdings' financial performance in nine months to March 31
2017
* "Operating environment remains difficult in SA and we do
not believe that tough environment will improve meaningfully in
near term"
* Expect full year results to broadly reflect trends visible
in first nine months of current financial year
