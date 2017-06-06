June 6 Mmi Holdings Ltd:

* Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March 31​

* Overall new business volumes are down 6 pct on a present value of new business premiums (PVNBP) basis​ for 9 months ended March 31

* Overall covered value of new business (VNB) was 320 mln rand for 9 months ended March 31​

* Diluted embedded value per share was 26.25 rand on March 31 2017​

* Says average level of SA equity market is roughly unchanged y-o-y for 9 months, puts pressure on revenue growth for many businesses​

* Difficult economic conditions have continued to weigh on MMI Holdings' financial performance in nine months to March 31 2017​

* "Operating environment remains difficult in SA and we do not believe that tough environment will improve meaningfully in near ter​m"

* Expect full year results to broadly reflect trends visible in first nine months of current financial year​