BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
Feb 20 Mmi Holdings Ltd:
* Says core headline earnings per share are expected to be down by between 0 and 10 percent for six month period
* Says core HEPS continue to be affected by weak underwriting experience on group disability business (approximately 60 mln rand lower than in prior period)
* Says group's interim period basic EPS are expected to be between 59 -69 cents compared to 98.7 cents, a decrease of between 30 - 40 percent
* Says basic HEPS are expected to be between 59 -68 cents compared to 91.3 cents, showing a decrease of between 25 -35 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
SINGAPORE, June 16 Lee Suet Fern, managing partner of global law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's combined practice in Singapore, has stepped down from the position to focus on her international role in the firm, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.