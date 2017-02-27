BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $1.74
June 16 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 28 MMJ Phytotech Ltd
* mmj targeting early entry into evolving australian medicinal cannabis market through importation of cannabidiol (cbd) capsules
* HL Pharma Pty Ltd has submitted its application for a medicinal cannabis import licence to department of Health.
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board