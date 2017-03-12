BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces notification of RFP for freeze-dried imvamune
* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP ) FOR FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE
March 13 MMJ Phytotech Ltd:
* Co's unit, Satipharm, signed a binding letter of intent with pharmaceutical distributor & retailer in Denmark
* LOI for marketing & distribution of co's products throughout Scandinavia
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT