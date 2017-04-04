April 4 Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & Napier Inc - On March 31, 2017, M&N Group Holdings, LLC and Manning & Napier Group, LLC entered into a redemption agreement - SEC Filing

* Manning & Napier Inc - On March 31, Manning & Napier Group also entered into redemption agreement with Manning & Napier Capital Co LLC

* Manning & Napier - Under redemption deal, manning & napier group redeemed 1.8 million class a units held by group holdings for redemption price of $9.6 million

* Manning & Napier- Under MNCC redemption agreement, group redeemed 37,246 class a units held by MNCC in exchange for redemption price of $198,148.72