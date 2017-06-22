UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA:
* MND RAISES EUR 6 MILLION THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* MND HAS PLACED 1,189,904 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 5.05
* INCLUDING SHARE PREMIUM, REPRESENTING 10% OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL ADMITTED TO TRADING
* OFFERING WAS GENEROUSLY SUBSCRIBED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources