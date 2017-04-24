April 24 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA:

* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong

* This global agreement will generate revenues of around EUR 50 million for MND over next 5 years, at least EUR 7.5 million of which will be invoiced for FY 2017-2018