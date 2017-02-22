BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 MNI SA:
* Its shareholder meeting resolves to consolidate shares via the change of the nominal value of the company's shares and lowering the number of shares
* To retire 9 shares and change the nominal value of its shares to 10 zlotys ($2.45) per share from 1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0882 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: