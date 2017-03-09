March 9 MobiKwik :

* MobiKwik will not levy 2% on credit card recharges

* MobiKwik - will continue to offer free uploading of money into their wallet for all users, including credit card users Source text - (Indian mobile wallet major, MobiKwik today announced that it will continue to offer free uploading of money into their wallet for all users, including credit card users. Post demonetization, in order to boost the government’s vision of cash-less India, the company had a stated policy of revoking fees on uploading money through credit cards and today the company reiterated its policy of continuity. )