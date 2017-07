July 21 (Reuters) - Mobile Mini Inc

* Mobile Mini reports Q2 2017 results and announces quarterly dividend

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $126.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $126 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mobile Mini Inc - "‍our outlook for tank & pump remains positive for rest of 2017"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: