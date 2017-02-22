BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Mobileiron Inc
* MOBILEIRON CREATES NEW INTERNET OF THINGS DIVISION
* MOBILEIRON INC SAYS THAT IT HAS FORMED AN INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) DIVISION
* MOBILEIRON INC - COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT SANTHOSH NAIR HAS JOINED MOBILEIRON AS VP IOT TO LEAD DIVISION.
* MOBILEIRON IS TARGETING HAVING AN IOT PRODUCT READY FOR SALE LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V