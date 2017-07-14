BRIEF-Mobileye announces receipt of Israel Tax Authority ruling

July 14 (Reuters) - Mobileye Nv:

* Mobileye announces receipt of Israel Tax Authority ruling and further extension of cash tender offer

* Mobileye- ‍tender offer being made pursuant to purchase agreement, by and among co, Intel and Cyclops Holdings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel

* Mobileye - in connection with receipt of tax ruling, co announced that it and intel agreed Cyclops will extend offering period of tender offer

* Mobileye NV - tender offer, previously set to expire on July 20 is now scheduled to expire on July 28

* Mobileye-Israel Tax Authority issued acceptable tax ruling with respect to tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of co by Intel corporation