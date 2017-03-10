March 10 Mobilezone AG:

* In fiscal year 2016 mobilezone group achieved sales in the amount of 1,088 million Swiss francs (2015: 859 million francs) and increased its operating profit by 20 percent to 48.5 million francs (2015: 40.4 million francs)

* A dividend of 0.60 francs will be proposed to the general meeting on April 6, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2lJLX5s Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)