Feb 22 Mobimo Holding AG:

* Said on Tuesday issued bond of 225 million Swiss francs ($222.6 million) with a coupon of 0.75 pct

* The proceeds of the bond shall be used to replace short-term debt facilities and to finance ongoing projects as well as general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0108 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)