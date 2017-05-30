May 30 MOBIPLUS AB (PUBL):

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH INTENTION OF ACQUIRING A MARKETING COMPANY

* EXPECTED PRICE FOR 100% OF SHARES IS SEK 3.2 MILLION

* GOAL TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF KARLSSON FÖRETAGSPARTNER AB AND KARLSSON INVESTPARTNER AB IN Q2