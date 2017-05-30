CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Oracle beats profit estimates on cloud push, shares jump
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
May 30 MOBIPLUS AB (PUBL):
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH INTENTION OF ACQUIRING A MARKETING COMPANY
* EXPECTED PRICE FOR 100% OF SHARES IS SEK 3.2 MILLION
* GOAL TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF KARLSSON FÖRETAGSPARTNER AB AND KARLSSON INVESTPARTNER AB IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: