BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017
Feb 21 MobiTV Inc:
Feb 21 MobiTV Inc:

MobiTV Inc - has closed $21m in funding from oak investment partners and ally corporate finance
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement