BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Model N Inc:
* Model n announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.66 to $0.68
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.25
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.44
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $33.5 million to $33.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $129.4 million to $130 million
* Q2 revenue $33.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Model N inc says appointment of David Barter as its new chief financial officer, effective as of may 10, 2017
* Model N - barter will replace Mark Tisdel who announced his intention to resign as cfo to purse an opportunity and relocated to New Zealand
* Model n inc says Tisdel will remain with model n through may 29, 2017 to assist with transition
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $34.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.70, revenue view $132.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing