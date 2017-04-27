BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 27 Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding Ab (Publ)
* OCT-MARCH 2016/17 REVENUE SEK 55 MILLION VERSUS SEK 55.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* OCT-MARCH 2016/17 PRE- TAX LOSS SEK 1.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 83,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
