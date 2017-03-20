BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of CAD$10 million venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
March 20 Modern Land China Co Ltd:
* Profit for year of group increased by approximately 18.9% to approximately RMB714.0 million
* Board resolved to declare a final dividend of hk6.3 cents per share
* Fy revenue increased by approximately 33.2% to approximately RMB8,457.9 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing