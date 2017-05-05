BRIEF-Megaworld Corp clarifies on The Manila Times news article
* Refers to news article titled “Megaworld eyes P90-b reservation sales this year” posted in The Manila Times on June 17
May 5 Modern Land China Co Ltd:
* Zhanlan Moma and Modern Green Development entered into transfer agreement with Jiang Yang Group Chen and Ding
* Agreement for a total consideration of RMB434 million
* Zhanlan Moma agreed to acquire entire equity interest in target co and settle outstanding loans owed by target co to its external creditor
* Unit agreed to acquire equity interest in Jiangsu Jiang Yang Jin Xin Real Estate Development for total consideration of RMB434 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.