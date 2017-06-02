June 2 Modern Media Acquisition Corp
* Modern Media Acquisition Corp announces upcoming
separation of trading of its common stock, rights and warrants
* From June 7, holders of its units may separately trade
common stock, rights, warrants comprising units on Nasdaq
capital market
* No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of
units, only whole warrants eligible to trade on Nasdaq
* Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq
under symbol "MMDMU,"
* Shares of common stock, rights and warrants to trade on
Nasdaq under symbols "MMDM," "MMDMR" and "MMDMW," respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: