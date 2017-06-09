BRIEF-Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion BLA
* Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion™ BLA
June 9 Modine Manufacturing Co:
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.